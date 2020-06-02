All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2543 Statesville Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2543 Statesville Avenue
Last updated May 5 2020 at 2:35 AM

2543 Statesville Avenue

2543 Statesville Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2543 Statesville Ave, Charlotte, NC 28206
Double Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Open floor plan townhome, close to Uptown. 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome with 2-car garage in highly desired BRIGHTWALK community. Interior of home features beautiful white cabinetry, black granite counters, kitchen island, pantry, whirlpool appliance package, large dining area/family room with access to private balcony, master bedroom suite with 2 closets, full bath with dual vanity and walk-in shower and three additional bedrooms (one with a full bath), with abundant windows throughout for natural light. Washer & Dryer hook-ups in a third floor laundry room. City parks, pool, cycling & walking trails within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2543 Statesville Avenue have any available units?
2543 Statesville Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2543 Statesville Avenue have?
Some of 2543 Statesville Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2543 Statesville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2543 Statesville Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2543 Statesville Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2543 Statesville Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2543 Statesville Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2543 Statesville Avenue offers parking.
Does 2543 Statesville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2543 Statesville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2543 Statesville Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2543 Statesville Avenue has a pool.
Does 2543 Statesville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2543 Statesville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2543 Statesville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2543 Statesville Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte