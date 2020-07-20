All apartments in Charlotte
2538 Dalston Lane
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:23 AM

2538 Dalston Lane

2538 Dalston Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2538 Dalston Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Park Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 2 bath maintenance free single family home. Water and lawn maintenance included. Fireplace and open floor plan. Fenced back patio within walking distance to Quail Corners Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2538 Dalston Lane have any available units?
2538 Dalston Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2538 Dalston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2538 Dalston Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2538 Dalston Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2538 Dalston Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2538 Dalston Lane offer parking?
No, 2538 Dalston Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2538 Dalston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2538 Dalston Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2538 Dalston Lane have a pool?
No, 2538 Dalston Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2538 Dalston Lane have accessible units?
No, 2538 Dalston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2538 Dalston Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2538 Dalston Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2538 Dalston Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2538 Dalston Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
