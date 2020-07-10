Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2516 Abelwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2516 Abelwood
Last updated July 28 2019 at 8:51 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2516 Abelwood
2516 Abelwood Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2516 Abelwood Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
University Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
no pet allowed,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2516 Abelwood have any available units?
2516 Abelwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 2516 Abelwood currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Abelwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Abelwood pet-friendly?
No, 2516 Abelwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 2516 Abelwood offer parking?
No, 2516 Abelwood does not offer parking.
Does 2516 Abelwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 Abelwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Abelwood have a pool?
No, 2516 Abelwood does not have a pool.
Does 2516 Abelwood have accessible units?
No, 2516 Abelwood does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Abelwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 Abelwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2516 Abelwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 2516 Abelwood does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Amaze @ Noda Apartments
3750 Philemon Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28206
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte