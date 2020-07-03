All apartments in Charlotte
Location

234 Winding Canyon Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and a fenced yard! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major stainless steel appliances plus granite so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Winding Canyon Drive have any available units?
234 Winding Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 234 Winding Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
234 Winding Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Winding Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 Winding Canyon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 234 Winding Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 234 Winding Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 234 Winding Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Winding Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Winding Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 234 Winding Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 234 Winding Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 234 Winding Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Winding Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 Winding Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Winding Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 Winding Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

