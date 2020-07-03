234 Winding Canyon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

There is much to love about this move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and a fenced yard! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major stainless steel appliances plus granite so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.