230 S Hoskins Road
Last updated October 30 2019 at 7:07 AM
1 of 1
230 S Hoskins Road
230 South Hoskins Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
230 South Hoskins Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins
Amenities
parking
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
Fresh paint, will have new floor coverings. Stove and refrig, 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch. Gas heat . Easy commute to Uptown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 230 S Hoskins Road have any available units?
230 S Hoskins Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 230 S Hoskins Road currently offering any rent specials?
230 S Hoskins Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 S Hoskins Road pet-friendly?
No, 230 S Hoskins Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 230 S Hoskins Road offer parking?
Yes, 230 S Hoskins Road offers parking.
Does 230 S Hoskins Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 S Hoskins Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 S Hoskins Road have a pool?
No, 230 S Hoskins Road does not have a pool.
Does 230 S Hoskins Road have accessible units?
No, 230 S Hoskins Road does not have accessible units.
Does 230 S Hoskins Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 S Hoskins Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 S Hoskins Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 S Hoskins Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
