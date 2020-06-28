2130 Lombardy Circle

Amenities

NEWLY RENOVATED DILWORTH DUPLEX FOR RENT. Walk to Freedom Park, East Blvd. restaurants & shops, The Booty Loop, Greenway, Atrium Health Campus & much more from your door! Newly completed full gut rehab (down to the studs) with 1890 SF +/- townhome, 3 beds, 2 baths. The unit features modern contemporary design with high end finishes including tile showers, Carrera marble counter tops, custom kitchen cabinetry, Stainless appliances, off street parking, private deck, shared private, fenced courtyard, & direct access to Freedom Park. Pets are allowed (deposit & fee required depending on the size of pet). Short term leasing is available (priced based on the length of the term). Private showings available by appointment. Tenant responsible for all utilities except water, trash removal and lawn maintenance. Please email arowe@dcg-construction.com to schedule a showing.