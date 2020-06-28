All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2130 Lombardy Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2130 Lombardy Circle
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:22 AM

2130 Lombardy Circle

2130 Lombardy Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2130 Lombardy Circle, Charlotte, NC 28203
Freedom Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEWLY RENOVATED DILWORTH DUPLEX FOR RENT. Walk to Freedom Park, East Blvd. restaurants & shops, The Booty Loop, Greenway, Atrium Health Campus & much more from your door! Newly completed full gut rehab (down to the studs) with 1890 SF +/- townhome, 3 beds, 2 baths. The unit features modern contemporary design with high end finishes including tile showers, Carrera marble counter tops, custom kitchen cabinetry, Stainless appliances, off street parking, private deck, shared private, fenced courtyard, & direct access to Freedom Park. Pets are allowed (deposit & fee required depending on the size of pet). Short term leasing is available (priced based on the length of the term). Private showings available by appointment. Tenant responsible for all utilities except water, trash removal and lawn maintenance. Please email arowe@dcg-construction.com to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 Lombardy Circle have any available units?
2130 Lombardy Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2130 Lombardy Circle have?
Some of 2130 Lombardy Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 Lombardy Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2130 Lombardy Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 Lombardy Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2130 Lombardy Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2130 Lombardy Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2130 Lombardy Circle offers parking.
Does 2130 Lombardy Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2130 Lombardy Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 Lombardy Circle have a pool?
No, 2130 Lombardy Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2130 Lombardy Circle have accessible units?
No, 2130 Lombardy Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 Lombardy Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2130 Lombardy Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte