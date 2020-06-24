All apartments in Charlotte
2106 Downing Street
2106 Downing Street

2106 Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

2106 Downing Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before May 29th.
Conrex Property Management has just acquired this stunning 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. This beautiful 2-story home sits down a shared driveway. This home has new paint, new flooring, upgraded lighting and new appliances! Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Downing Street have any available units?
2106 Downing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2106 Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Downing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Downing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 Downing Street is pet friendly.
Does 2106 Downing Street offer parking?
No, 2106 Downing Street does not offer parking.
Does 2106 Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Downing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Downing Street have a pool?
No, 2106 Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 2106 Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Downing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2106 Downing Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2106 Downing Street does not have units with air conditioning.
