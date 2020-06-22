All apartments in Charlotte
200 Sardis Road North - Guest Apt
200 Sardis Road North - Guest Apt

200 Sardis Lane · No Longer Available
Location

200 Sardis Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Lansdowne

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Private, Spacious 2 Bedroom/1 bathroom Guest Apartment in private residence. Not an Extended Stay. Highly desirable location in nice, clean neighborhood. Longer term rental preferred.

First floor location with own separate entrance. Private kitchenette and bathroom, no shared living space. Available furnished or unfurnished with in unit laundry. Seldom available. When it's gone it's gone...

Call Daniel at (704)770-5995 for details and to schedule an appointment to preview.

Available by or before January 5, 2019

*Located on a wonderfully maintained property in a highly desirable neighborhood
*Easy access to Uptown and South Park
*Available Furnished or Unfurnished
*Spacious apartment suite approximately 650 square feet
*Ground level, no stairs
*Kitchenette equipped with full size refrigerator, microwave, convection oven and induction cook top
*Central HVAC
*Ceiling fans
*High-end energy efficient windows
*Lots of natural light
*Excellent, clean condition
*Private patio for relaxing and enjoying the beautiful yard
*Quiet neighborhood
*Off-Street Parking
*Easy access to Monroe Rd and Sardis Rd, close to shopping and entertainment
*Two Person Occupancy Maximum

Two person maximum occupancy for this guest apartment. Available furnished or unfurnished (furnishings provided are subject to landlord's approval). Base rent is $995 per month. Utilities, yard care, laundry and other services are additional. Call for details. Security Deposit of $1,096 is quoted as a minimum. Call for additional details. This is an offer for rental of first floor guest apartment area only. Not the entire residence. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No aggressive breeds allowed. Renter's Insurance required. A fully completed application from each proposed adult that would be living in the property is required. Prospective applicants may request an application be emailed, faxed or mailed to them. An application fee of $45.00 for first adult and $35.00 for an additional adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card, PayPal, PayNearme (call for payment bar code) or mailed money order. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., does not own the subject property. According to CMS Public Schools - 2018-2019 School Assignments: East Mecklenburg High School; McClintock Middle School; Greenway Park Elementary School (user to verify with school district). The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

