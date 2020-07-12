/
lansdowne
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:33 PM
267 Apartments for rent in Lansdowne, Charlotte, NC
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
67 Units Available
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$835
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1416 sqft
Apartments feature included cable, bathtub, stylish appliances and fireplace. Surrounded by relaxing woodlands, the community boasts dog park and grooming area, a sparkling pool and a gym.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
16 Units Available
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1401 sqft
Fully equipped kitchen and a laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Business center, clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis court and playground. On-site laundry facilities. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5016 Sardis Rd Apt C
5016 Sardis Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
The perfect Southpark location! Right between uptown and Ballantyne this condo is also walking distance to dining and shopping including the newly renovated Fresh Market.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5016 Sardis Road
5016 Sardis Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1064 sqft
Tenant occ’d/apps & showings encouraged/check website for availability. The perfect Southpark location! Right between uptown and Ballantyne this condo is also walking distance to dining and shopping including the newly renovated Fresh Market.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
50 Units Available
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,293
753 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1275 sqft
Great SouthPark location close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Brand-new luxury community with a large swimming pool and two-story fitness center. One, two and three bedroom homes with spacious floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
19 Units Available
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$959
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1049 sqft
Phillip's Place and SouthPark Mall are just minutes from this property. Stay active with amenities like a tennis court, swimming pool and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
9 Units Available
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,169
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1072 sqft
This relaxing community features a cabana at the pool, on-site clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units are recently renovated and offer stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Plenty of shopping to enjoy along Providence Road.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
11 Units Available
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$3,760
1828 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,130
2141 sqft
Meticulously designed to offer an elevated lifestyle unlike any other, Draper Place introduces a transitional design that thoughtfully blends the historical context of Charlotte's coveted Elizabeth neighborhood with all the essentials of today's
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6433 Summertree Ln
6433 Summertree Lane, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3811 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story in Providence Commons close to Arboretum and SouthPark Shops - Great 4 bedroom home - open stairs - lots of light. Basement level has full bath, kitchen/wet bar, private deck and entrance, great room, billiard room and office.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
6614 Old Providence Road
6614 Old Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
2054 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1263841 Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty Surety bond Program for deposit 3/2.5 OLD PROVIDENCE AREA on .
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
501 Rama Road
501 Rama Rd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1544 sqft
Walk into this open floor plan, large living room w/ a beautiful brick fireplace & open to the dining area. Through your french doors, enjoy some time on your private patio.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1337 Cavendish Court
1337 Cavendish Court, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2305 sqft
Updated 4/3 Split Level in Providence Park w/ Fenced Yard - Updated 4 bed/3 full bath split level in Providence Park/Cotswold area with fenced in back yard oasis! Well kept landscaping included in the rental rate.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4126 Providence Road
4126 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1015 sqft
Two bedroom, one and a half bath townhome apartment. Upgraded units include hardwood-style flooring, designer lighting package, stainless steel appliances and new paint scheme. Private Patio or balcony, 2” faux wood blinds and washer/dryer included.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3922 Providence Road
3922 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1015 sqft
Two bedroom, one and a half bath townhome apartment. Upgraded units include hardwood-style flooring, designer lighting package, stainless steel appliances and new paint scheme. Private Patio or balcony, 2” faux wood blinds and washer/dryer included.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6408 Providence Farm Lane
6408 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contact Ross to be set up with leasing representative- (704) 502-1040. NOVEL Providence Farm is a place where people can gather and discover something new in a culinary-inspired atmosphere unlike anywhere else in Charlotte.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6532 Outerbridge Lane
6532 Outer Bridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2581 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1101 Randolph Oaks Court
1101 Randolph Oaks Court, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
2578 sqft
Lovely two story, brick home near Cotswold. Great back deck for grilling and hosting guest. Attached two car garage. High ceilings for a nice open feel. Hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
5913 Sharon View Road
5913 Sharon View Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2347 sqft
JUST REDUCED!!**Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Spacious 4-sided 3 BR 2 BA brick beauty, close to all that South Park has to offer! One level living with easy care floors.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
6309 Cedar Croft Drive
6309 Cedar Croft Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2132 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Gorgeous 4 BR, 3 BA 4-Sided Brick Ranch for Lease in Cedarcroft S/D move-in ready for new residents.
Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
5430 Finsbury Place
5430 Finsbury Place, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2119 sqft
Beautifully maintained and updated home on 3/4 acre lot! Sun room and spacious deck overlooks the large backyard area and landscape. Great for etertaining. Storage building at back of lot with plenty of storage space. Lawn maintenance is included.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1128 Crestbrook Drive
1128 Crestbrook Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2677 sqft
Amazing Cotswold Classic! This fully renovated 4BR / 3BA home is designed to accommodate today's active lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$897
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community offers fitness-friendly features, including swimming pools and fitness center. Experience serenity with fireplaces and carpeting in every unit. Located near Andrew Jackson Highway and McAlpine Creek Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
29 Units Available
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,210
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1200 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments in South Park neighborhood. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers pool, bike storage, fitness center. Walk to shopping, dining and public transit.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,016
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1400 sqft
Dine-in kitchen and impressive unique interior floor plans. Enjoy in-suite laundry, carpeting, dishwasher, extra storage, fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
