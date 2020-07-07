Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1929 West Boulevard
1929 West Boulevard
1929 West Boulevard
1929 West Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28208
West Blvd
w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
- Master on main. Large yard, 2 sunrooms, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Close to shopping and restaurants. Renovated in 2017.
(RLNE4132668)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1929 West Boulevard have any available units?
1929 West Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1929 West Boulevard have?
Some of 1929 West Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1929 West Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1929 West Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 West Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1929 West Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1929 West Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1929 West Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1929 West Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1929 West Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 West Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1929 West Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1929 West Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1929 West Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 West Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1929 West Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
