Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1837 Camp Green Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1837 Camp Green Street
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1837 Camp Green Street
1837 Camp Greene Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ashley Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1837 Camp Greene Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5000511)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1837 Camp Green Street have any available units?
1837 Camp Green Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1837 Camp Green Street currently offering any rent specials?
1837 Camp Green Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 Camp Green Street pet-friendly?
No, 1837 Camp Green Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1837 Camp Green Street offer parking?
No, 1837 Camp Green Street does not offer parking.
Does 1837 Camp Green Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1837 Camp Green Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 Camp Green Street have a pool?
No, 1837 Camp Green Street does not have a pool.
Does 1837 Camp Green Street have accessible units?
No, 1837 Camp Green Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 Camp Green Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1837 Camp Green Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1837 Camp Green Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1837 Camp Green Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte