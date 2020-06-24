All apartments in Charlotte
1713 Umstead Street
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

1713 Umstead Street

1713 Umstead Street · No Longer Available
Location

1713 Umstead Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
new construction
Rare opportunity to rent new construction in vibrant Belmont community. Leave your car at home in the 2 car garage while you walk to either Belmont's newest coffee shop next door, Siggy's Good Food, or any of the cool restaurants nearby. Open floorplan with tons of natural light. Enjoy indoor & outdoor living spread out over three floors, including private balcony terraces off dining area on the second floor, and master bedroom on the third floor. Modern kitchen offering quartz countertops, black stainless steel appliances including fridge, flat panel cabinets, & large island with seating next to dining area & main level balcony. Master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling and private balcony, plus dual vanities in both upstairs bedrooms; as well as walk-in showers, quartz vanity tops & tile floors with oversized windows. This home does offer 3 bedrooms although 3rd bedroom is more suited for office, bonus, or guest bedroom as it is on the smaller side, although it does offer en suite

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 Umstead Street have any available units?
1713 Umstead Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1713 Umstead Street have?
Some of 1713 Umstead Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 Umstead Street currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Umstead Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Umstead Street pet-friendly?
No, 1713 Umstead Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1713 Umstead Street offer parking?
Yes, 1713 Umstead Street offers parking.
Does 1713 Umstead Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 Umstead Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Umstead Street have a pool?
No, 1713 Umstead Street does not have a pool.
Does 1713 Umstead Street have accessible units?
No, 1713 Umstead Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Umstead Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1713 Umstead Street has units with dishwashers.
