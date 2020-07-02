All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:25 PM

1700 Herrin Avenue

1700 Herrin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Herrin Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Completely renovated duplex. New paint, new floors, new kitchen with stainless steel appliance. All upgrades through out.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Herrin Avenue have any available units?
1700 Herrin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1700 Herrin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Herrin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Herrin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 Herrin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1700 Herrin Avenue offer parking?
No, 1700 Herrin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1700 Herrin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Herrin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Herrin Avenue have a pool?
No, 1700 Herrin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Herrin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1700 Herrin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Herrin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 Herrin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 Herrin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 Herrin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

