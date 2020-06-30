All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 14 2020

Location

1637 Morningside Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PLAZA MIDWOOD Single Family Home - Available now!
Single-family home in Plaza Midwood with tons of classic charm! This 3 bed, 2 bath home features original hardwood floors & crown molding, a fantastic covered sunroom, and 2 large bedrooms on the main level with a full bath. Cook on a gas stove in the kitchen, and walk right out to your large patio through a second private entrance to the backyard. Upstairs, you'll find a unique loft-style master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, en suite bath with soaking tub, standing shower, and laundry area. Fresh paint on lower level, & entire exterior. Quiet street, convenient to Central Ave and Center City. Landscaping included in rental rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1637 Morningside Dr have any available units?
1637 Morningside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1637 Morningside Dr have?
Some of 1637 Morningside Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1637 Morningside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1637 Morningside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 Morningside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1637 Morningside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1637 Morningside Dr offer parking?
No, 1637 Morningside Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1637 Morningside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1637 Morningside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 Morningside Dr have a pool?
No, 1637 Morningside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1637 Morningside Dr have accessible units?
No, 1637 Morningside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 Morningside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1637 Morningside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

