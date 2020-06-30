1637 Morningside Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PLAZA MIDWOOD Single Family Home - Available now!

Single-family home in Plaza Midwood with tons of classic charm! This 3 bed, 2 bath home features original hardwood floors & crown molding, a fantastic covered sunroom, and 2 large bedrooms on the main level with a full bath. Cook on a gas stove in the kitchen, and walk right out to your large patio through a second private entrance to the backyard. Upstairs, you'll find a unique loft-style master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, en suite bath with soaking tub, standing shower, and laundry area. Fresh paint on lower level, & entire exterior. Quiet street, convenient to Central Ave and Center City. Landscaping included in rental rate.



(RLNE2488747)