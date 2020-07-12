/
/
/
plaza midwood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:36 PM
390 Apartments for rent in Plaza Midwood, Charlotte, NC
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
38 Units Available
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,140
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1116 sqft
Plaza Midwood neighborhood near Hwy 74. Plenty of cafes nearby. Apartments offer granite counters, walk-in closets and a private patio/balcony. Abundant community features, including fire pit, parking garage and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
8 Units Available
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1086 sqft
This luxury community is in the heart of it all. Each home features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry. On-site rooftop access, resident culture brewery, fitness center and cycling classes.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
8 Units Available
The Nook
1421 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
753 sqft
A four-story apartment block with 24 elegant apartments, located in uptown Charlotte. Balconies have skyline views and units come with contemporary lights and plank floors. Floor-to-ceiling windows, ceiling fans, and granite worktops.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
6 Units Available
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,165
775 sqft
Situated in historic Plaza-Midwood. Within walking distance of shops, galleries and restaurants. Cozy 1-2 bedroom apartments with private balconies and spectacular city views. Each apartment features plank flooring, granite countertops, ceiling fans and energy-efficient appliances.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1557 Pecan Ave
1557 Pecan Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1096 sqft
Plaza Midwood Townhome - Located in the heart of Plaza Midwood in the Kensignton Court Complex is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Open floor plan features hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1200 Clement Ave
1200 Clement Avenue, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 Clement Ave Available 08/03/20 1200 Clement Ave Charlotte NC 28205 - Amazing Midwood bungalow just a block from all the great bars, restaurants and boutiques in the Midwood Biz District! Next door to Midwood BBQ and steps to all the hot spots.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1823 Dearmon Dr
1823 Dearmon Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
976 sqft
Great remodeled duplex in the Plaza Midwood area. Less than a mile to the new Harris Teeter in Plaza Midwood! 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Open living area.
1 of 12
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1727 The Plaza Road
1727 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2172 sqft
Updated 1930's home located in the heart of Midwood. Close to the library, shops, restaurant and everything Midwood has to offer.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1502 Kensington Drive
1502 Kensington Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
840 sqft
Super cute condo right in the heart of Midwood! Condo has a fenced yard area to hang out with your friends or pup. The yard space is awesome on this unit and a hard find for a condo in this area.
Results within 1 mile of Plaza Midwood
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
22 Units Available
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,214
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1029 sqft
Stylish apartments with top-quality finishes, open layouts and gourmet kitchens. Community includes a yoga studio, courtyard and conference room. Close to I-277. Near American Legion Memorial Stadium.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
23 Units Available
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,235
777 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,034
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1195 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free, eco-friendly apartments. Luxury-style, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, in-home laundry. Enjoy 24-hour gym, game room, media room, business center, and pool. Pet-friendly, near Uptown Charlotte and NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Verified
1 of 131
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
120 Units Available
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,099
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,322
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,042
1274 sqft
One community with three styles: historic walk-ups, modern rowhouses and urban flats. Spacious layouts with modern amenities just minutes from Uptown Charlotte and the 19-acre Veteran's Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
37 Units Available
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,212
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1234 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments near major employers, dining, shopping, public transit and US-74. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, business center.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
22 Units Available
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,160
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1279 sqft
Close to area parks and is located in the historic arts area of Charlotte. Green community and dog- and cat-friendly. Updated amenities and modern decor. Fire pit, bike storage and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
19 Units Available
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,315
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
1193 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS IN OPTIMIST PARK Insane chef-inspired kitchens, a salt-water pool with a huge sun deck, easy access to LYNX light rail, and Optimist Food Hall in your back yard.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
16 Units Available
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,185
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1186 sqft
Boutique apartment community with on-site dining, retail and groceries. Pet-friendly community with fitness center, private courtyard, outdoor kitchen, keyless entry and fireplace with lounge seating.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
16 Units Available
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
1922 sqft
Leasing Office Now Open for Tours! Charlotte's first pocket neighborhood. You want to graduate from dorm-style living, but you don’t want to take on a mortgage.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
13 Units Available
Summit on Central
3143 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1067 sqft
Summit on Central, located in the upbeat neighborhood of Plaza Midwood, offers newly renovated apartments homes that feature upscale finishes for a price that you wont find elsewhere! Youll live in a prime location of Charlotte, as our community is
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
61 Units Available
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,199
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1412 sqft
*Pricing starting at $1,199.00 with a 12 – 15 month lease term on all floor plans*“Look and lease” within 48 hours and receive one month FREE RENT and with a 12 – 15 month lease term. First 5 Applicants to apply will also receive a tech pack.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
$
263 Units Available
Bainbridge NoDa
2509 North Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,284
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
Bainbridge NoDa is a place where creativity blooms and comfort is second nature. Residents can find inspiration in distinctively designed modern townhomes, studios, and 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
249 Units Available
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,165
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1188 sqft
Inspired by the history of Optimist Park, Alta Purl is filled with vibrant amenities that spark creativity and encourage relaxation.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
5 Units Available
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,050
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish building with art-deco-inspired modern architecture located in the trendy Plaza Midwood area. Luxury community offers 24-hour gym, secure building and city skyline views. Units have granite countertops, plank floors and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
$
Contact for Availability
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
From our spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes to our wonderful East Charlotte location, everything about Wendover Gardens is designed to make you feel at home.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
939 sqft
Trendy apartments with modern decor located in the Plaza Midwood Neighborhood. Historic setting surrounded by art galleries, international restaurants and specialty shops. Apartments available with air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCStallings, NCHarrisburg, NCPineville, NCWeddington, NCKannapolis, NCBelmont, NC