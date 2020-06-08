Rent Calculator
1611 Sunnyside Avenue
1611 Sunnyside Avenue
1611 Sunnyside Avenue
·
1611 Sunnyside Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Location, Location, Location. Great home with beautiful hardwood floors in a very sought after neighborhood. Cozy home, with a fenced in back yard....just perfect.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1611 Sunnyside Avenue have any available units?
1611 Sunnyside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1611 Sunnyside Avenue have?
Some of 1611 Sunnyside Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1611 Sunnyside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Sunnyside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Sunnyside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1611 Sunnyside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1611 Sunnyside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1611 Sunnyside Avenue offers parking.
Does 1611 Sunnyside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1611 Sunnyside Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Sunnyside Avenue have a pool?
No, 1611 Sunnyside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Sunnyside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1611 Sunnyside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Sunnyside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1611 Sunnyside Avenue has units with dishwashers.
