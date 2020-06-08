All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1611 Sunnyside Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1611 Sunnyside Avenue
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:25 AM

1611 Sunnyside Avenue

1611 Sunnyside Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Elizabeth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1611 Sunnyside Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Location, Location, Location. Great home with beautiful hardwood floors in a very sought after neighborhood. Cozy home, with a fenced in back yard....just perfect.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Sunnyside Avenue have any available units?
1611 Sunnyside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 Sunnyside Avenue have?
Some of 1611 Sunnyside Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 Sunnyside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Sunnyside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Sunnyside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1611 Sunnyside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1611 Sunnyside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1611 Sunnyside Avenue offers parking.
Does 1611 Sunnyside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1611 Sunnyside Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Sunnyside Avenue have a pool?
No, 1611 Sunnyside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Sunnyside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1611 Sunnyside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Sunnyside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1611 Sunnyside Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte