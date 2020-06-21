Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1529 Thomas ave - C
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1529 Thomas ave - C
1529 Thomas Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1529 Thomas Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Duplex
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1529 Thomas ave - C have any available units?
1529 Thomas ave - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1529 Thomas ave - C have?
Some of 1529 Thomas ave - C's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1529 Thomas ave - C currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Thomas ave - C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Thomas ave - C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1529 Thomas ave - C is pet friendly.
Does 1529 Thomas ave - C offer parking?
No, 1529 Thomas ave - C does not offer parking.
Does 1529 Thomas ave - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 Thomas ave - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Thomas ave - C have a pool?
No, 1529 Thomas ave - C does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Thomas ave - C have accessible units?
No, 1529 Thomas ave - C does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Thomas ave - C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1529 Thomas ave - C has units with dishwashers.
