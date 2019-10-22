Rent Calculator
1249 Allen Street
1249 Allen Street
1249 Allen Street
Location
1249 Allen Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Must see! Available now. Call 704-779-5887.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1249 Allen Street have any available units?
1249 Allen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1249 Allen Street have?
Some of 1249 Allen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1249 Allen Street currently offering any rent specials?
1249 Allen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 Allen Street pet-friendly?
No, 1249 Allen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1249 Allen Street offer parking?
No, 1249 Allen Street does not offer parking.
Does 1249 Allen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1249 Allen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 Allen Street have a pool?
No, 1249 Allen Street does not have a pool.
Does 1249 Allen Street have accessible units?
No, 1249 Allen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 Allen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1249 Allen Street has units with dishwashers.
