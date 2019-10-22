All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1249 Allen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1249 Allen Street
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

1249 Allen Street

1249 Allen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1249 Allen Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Must see! Available now. Call 704-779-5887.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1249 Allen Street have any available units?
1249 Allen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1249 Allen Street have?
Some of 1249 Allen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1249 Allen Street currently offering any rent specials?
1249 Allen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 Allen Street pet-friendly?
No, 1249 Allen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1249 Allen Street offer parking?
No, 1249 Allen Street does not offer parking.
Does 1249 Allen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1249 Allen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 Allen Street have a pool?
No, 1249 Allen Street does not have a pool.
Does 1249 Allen Street have accessible units?
No, 1249 Allen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 Allen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1249 Allen Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte