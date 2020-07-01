Rent Calculator
All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11801 Lansbury Court
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM
11801 Lansbury Court
11801 Lansbury Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
11801 Lansbury Court, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11801 Lansbury Court have any available units?
11801 Lansbury Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11801 Lansbury Court have?
Some of 11801 Lansbury Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11801 Lansbury Court currently offering any rent specials?
11801 Lansbury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11801 Lansbury Court pet-friendly?
No, 11801 Lansbury Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 11801 Lansbury Court offer parking?
Yes, 11801 Lansbury Court offers parking.
Does 11801 Lansbury Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11801 Lansbury Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11801 Lansbury Court have a pool?
No, 11801 Lansbury Court does not have a pool.
Does 11801 Lansbury Court have accessible units?
No, 11801 Lansbury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11801 Lansbury Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11801 Lansbury Court has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
