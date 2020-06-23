All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 8 2020 at 9:56 AM

11225 E WT Harris Blvd

11225 East W T Harris Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11225 East W T Harris Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Nice 2 bedroom garden style end unit with vaulted ceiling. Beautiful white plantation style shutters throughout unit. Bathroom has 2 separated vanity areas with private pass through tub/shower area. Carpet, laminate wood, and tile flooring. Walk in closets. Outside storage closet. Tenant responsible for all utilities except water. Grounds maintenance is shared by tenants in entire building. Tenant is responsible all maintenance repairs on the washer and dryer

Cable Prewire, CO Detector, Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric Range/Oven, Ice Maker Connection, Microwave, Range/Hood, Refrigerator, Security System, Washer/Dryer Included
Porch: Deck
Type: Townhouse
Style: Garden

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11225 E WT Harris Blvd have any available units?
11225 E WT Harris Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11225 E WT Harris Blvd have?
Some of 11225 E WT Harris Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11225 E WT Harris Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
11225 E WT Harris Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11225 E WT Harris Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11225 E WT Harris Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 11225 E WT Harris Blvd offer parking?
No, 11225 E WT Harris Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 11225 E WT Harris Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11225 E WT Harris Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11225 E WT Harris Blvd have a pool?
No, 11225 E WT Harris Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 11225 E WT Harris Blvd have accessible units?
No, 11225 E WT Harris Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 11225 E WT Harris Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11225 E WT Harris Blvd has units with dishwashers.

