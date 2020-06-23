11225 E WT Harris Blvd

Amenities
Nice 2 bedroom garden style end unit with vaulted ceiling. Beautiful white plantation style shutters throughout unit. Bathroom has 2 separated vanity areas with private pass through tub/shower area. Carpet, laminate wood, and tile flooring. Walk in closets. Outside storage closet. Tenant responsible for all utilities except water. Grounds maintenance is shared by tenants in entire building. Tenant is responsible all maintenance repairs on the washer and dryer
Cable Prewire, CO Detector, Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric Range/Oven, Ice Maker Connection, Microwave, Range/Hood, Refrigerator, Security System, Washer/Dryer Included
Porch: Deck
Type: Townhouse
Style: Garden