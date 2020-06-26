11020 Carmel Crossing Road

Amenities

in unit laundry cats allowed recently renovated pool tennis court carpet

This spacious two-bedroom, two-story townhome is located in a great community with great amenities. This townhome comes with a full-size washer and dryer at no additional cost. Recently renovated with new floors, new counter tops, full paint, and new carpets. The community offers a swimming pool & Tennis Courts which are both located in the center of the community. A few minutes’ drive to shopping stores and restaurants. Located with easy access to 485. This end unit will not last long!!!



“PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”