11020 Carmel Crossing Road
11020 Carmel Crossing Road

11020 Carmel Crossing Road · No Longer Available
Location

11020 Carmel Crossing Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

in unit laundry
cats allowed
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
This spacious two-bedroom, two-story townhome is located in a great community with great amenities. This townhome comes with a full-size washer and dryer at no additional cost. Recently renovated with new floors, new counter tops, full paint, and new carpets. The community offers a swimming pool & Tennis Courts which are both located in the center of the community. A few minutes’ drive to shopping stores and restaurants. Located with easy access to 485. This end unit will not last long!!!

“PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11020 Carmel Crossing Road have any available units?
11020 Carmel Crossing Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11020 Carmel Crossing Road have?
Some of 11020 Carmel Crossing Road's amenities include in unit laundry, cats allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11020 Carmel Crossing Road currently offering any rent specials?
11020 Carmel Crossing Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11020 Carmel Crossing Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11020 Carmel Crossing Road is pet friendly.
Does 11020 Carmel Crossing Road offer parking?
No, 11020 Carmel Crossing Road does not offer parking.
Does 11020 Carmel Crossing Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11020 Carmel Crossing Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11020 Carmel Crossing Road have a pool?
Yes, 11020 Carmel Crossing Road has a pool.
Does 11020 Carmel Crossing Road have accessible units?
No, 11020 Carmel Crossing Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11020 Carmel Crossing Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11020 Carmel Crossing Road does not have units with dishwashers.
