1051 Dresden Drive West
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM
1 of 11
1051 Dresden Drive West
1051 Dresden Dr W
·
No Longer Available
Location
1051 Dresden Dr W, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
- Completely renovated including new appliances.
New refrigerator, gas stove and dishwasher.
Bathroom completely renovated. New carpet and tile flooring.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4548776)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1051 Dresden Drive West have any available units?
1051 Dresden Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1051 Dresden Drive West have?
Some of 1051 Dresden Drive West's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1051 Dresden Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
1051 Dresden Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1051 Dresden Drive West pet-friendly?
No, 1051 Dresden Drive West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1051 Dresden Drive West offer parking?
No, 1051 Dresden Drive West does not offer parking.
Does 1051 Dresden Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1051 Dresden Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1051 Dresden Drive West have a pool?
No, 1051 Dresden Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 1051 Dresden Drive West have accessible units?
No, 1051 Dresden Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 1051 Dresden Drive West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1051 Dresden Drive West has units with dishwashers.
