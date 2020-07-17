All apartments in Cambridge
Thomas Graves Landing

4 Canal Park · (617) 921-8677
Location

4 Canal Park, Cambridge, MA 02141
East Cambridge

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $4000 · Avail. Sep 1

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
Available 09/01/20 Available 9/1/20 - Luxury Waterfront Condo in Cambridge - Thomas Graves' landing Condominiums.
Meticulously renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath w/ a private terrace and skyline views.
1 Assigned Garage & 1 Storage Included. ---Great Closet Space & Nice Entry Hall/Foyer. ---RENOVATED THROUGHOUT: Open Kitchen with Backsplash & light pendants, renovated Baths, Master with En-Suite Bath, Custom Closets in both Bedrooms, Washer/Dryer in Unit. ---MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES: Water, Hot Water, Gas Cooking, Guest Parking, Gym, Sauna, Pool and Jacuzzi Hot Tub, Function Room, 24Hrs Concierge, Management On-Site.

(RLNE5899862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Thomas Graves Landing have any available units?
Thomas Graves Landing has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does Thomas Graves Landing have?
Some of Thomas Graves Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Thomas Graves Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Thomas Graves Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Thomas Graves Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Thomas Graves Landing is pet friendly.
Does Thomas Graves Landing offer parking?
Yes, Thomas Graves Landing offers parking.
Does Thomas Graves Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Thomas Graves Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Thomas Graves Landing have a pool?
Yes, Thomas Graves Landing has a pool.
Does Thomas Graves Landing have accessible units?
No, Thomas Graves Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Thomas Graves Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Thomas Graves Landing has units with dishwashers.
