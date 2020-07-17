Amenities
Available 09/01/20 Available 9/1/20 - Luxury Waterfront Condo in Cambridge - Thomas Graves' landing Condominiums.
Meticulously renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath w/ a private terrace and skyline views.
1 Assigned Garage & 1 Storage Included. ---Great Closet Space & Nice Entry Hall/Foyer. ---RENOVATED THROUGHOUT: Open Kitchen with Backsplash & light pendants, renovated Baths, Master with En-Suite Bath, Custom Closets in both Bedrooms, Washer/Dryer in Unit. ---MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES: Water, Hot Water, Gas Cooking, Guest Parking, Gym, Sauna, Pool and Jacuzzi Hot Tub, Function Room, 24Hrs Concierge, Management On-Site.
(RLNE5899862)