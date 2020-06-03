Rent Calculator
57 Follen
57 Follen
57 Follen Street
Location
57 Follen Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 3bed apartment located in the Heart of Cambridge
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 57 Follen have any available units?
57 Follen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cambridge, MA
.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cambridge Rent Report
.
Is 57 Follen currently offering any rent specials?
57 Follen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Follen pet-friendly?
No, 57 Follen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cambridge
.
Does 57 Follen offer parking?
No, 57 Follen does not offer parking.
Does 57 Follen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Follen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Follen have a pool?
No, 57 Follen does not have a pool.
Does 57 Follen have accessible units?
No, 57 Follen does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Follen have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Follen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Follen have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Follen does not have units with air conditioning.
