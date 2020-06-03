All apartments in Cambridge
57 Follen

57 Follen Street · No Longer Available
Location

57 Follen Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 3bed apartment located in the Heart of Cambridge

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Follen have any available units?
57 Follen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
Is 57 Follen currently offering any rent specials?
57 Follen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Follen pet-friendly?
No, 57 Follen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 57 Follen offer parking?
No, 57 Follen does not offer parking.
Does 57 Follen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Follen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Follen have a pool?
No, 57 Follen does not have a pool.
Does 57 Follen have accessible units?
No, 57 Follen does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Follen have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Follen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Follen have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Follen does not have units with air conditioning.
