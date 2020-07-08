223 Concord Turnpike

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym game room green community pool pool table putting green bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access media room new construction

Exquisite New building nearby to the Alewife red line T station! Hop on the train to get down through Davis Square in Somerville, Porter Square, Harvard Square, Central Square, Kendall Square (MIT), and into Downtown Boston. It's a short drive to a Whole Foods, movie theatres, restaurants, and tons of other conveniences. Very close to Arlington and Belmont as well. The apartments feature: -NEWLY CONSTRUCTED! -Gorgeous LEED Certified Design -Gourmet, Chef-Inspired Kitchens with Luxury Espresso Cabinetry -Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliances -Built-in microwave, Dishwasher and Disposal -Granite countertops -Granite Islands with Pendant Lighting -Huge, Spa-inspired bathrooms with large soaking tubs -Granite vanities, tiled floors, and top-of-the-line Moen fixtures -Full size Energy Star washers and dryers IN UNIT! -Oversized walk-in closets in all bedrooms! -Hardwood flooring in kitchens and entry ways -Upgraded Berber carpeting in living areas -High ceilings -Oversized, energy efficient quadruple-paned windows -Central Air Conditioning -Some Units have Balconies and Gas fireplaces -24-hour state-of-the-art fitness facility -Seasonal outdoor swimming pool and sundeck with spa -Beautifully landscaped courtyard with putting green -Complementary bike rental -6040 square foot resident lounge with double sided fireplace and Wi-Fi -Game room with billiards and card table -Theater room with 100 HD TV and seating for 15 -Conference room with projection panel -Three elevated courtyards with views of adjacent conservation land -Professional grade outdoor grilling stations -Indoor bicycle storage and repair stations -Half Mile Walk to Alewife T station! -Cats and Dogs OK -Fenced-in Dog Park -No Broker's Fee! -Price and availability are subject to change daily



Terms: One year lease