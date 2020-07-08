All apartments in Cambridge
223 Concord Turnpike

Location

223 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA 02140
North Cambridge

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
game room
green community
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
media room
new construction
Exquisite New building nearby to the Alewife red line T station! Hop on the train to get down through Davis Square in Somerville, Porter Square, Harvard Square, Central Square, Kendall Square (MIT), and into Downtown Boston. It's a short drive to a Whole Foods, movie theatres, restaurants, and tons of other conveniences. Very close to Arlington and Belmont as well. The apartments feature: -NEWLY CONSTRUCTED! -Gorgeous LEED Certified Design -Gourmet, Chef-Inspired Kitchens with Luxury Espresso Cabinetry -Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliances -Built-in microwave, Dishwasher and Disposal -Granite countertops -Granite Islands with Pendant Lighting -Huge, Spa-inspired bathrooms with large soaking tubs -Granite vanities, tiled floors, and top-of-the-line Moen fixtures -Full size Energy Star washers and dryers IN UNIT! -Oversized walk-in closets in all bedrooms! -Hardwood flooring in kitchens and entry ways -Upgraded Berber carpeting in living areas -High ceilings -Oversized, energy efficient quadruple-paned windows -Central Air Conditioning -Some Units have Balconies and Gas fireplaces -24-hour state-of-the-art fitness facility -Seasonal outdoor swimming pool and sundeck with spa -Beautifully landscaped courtyard with putting green -Complementary bike rental -6040 square foot resident lounge with double sided fireplace and Wi-Fi -Game room with billiards and card table -Theater room with 100 HD TV and seating for 15 -Conference room with projection panel -Three elevated courtyards with views of adjacent conservation land -Professional grade outdoor grilling stations -Indoor bicycle storage and repair stations -Half Mile Walk to Alewife T station! -Cats and Dogs OK -Fenced-in Dog Park -No Broker's Fee! -Price and availability are subject to change daily

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Concord Turnpike have any available units?
223 Concord Turnpike doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 Concord Turnpike have?
Some of 223 Concord Turnpike's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Concord Turnpike currently offering any rent specials?
223 Concord Turnpike is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Concord Turnpike pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 Concord Turnpike is pet friendly.
Does 223 Concord Turnpike offer parking?
No, 223 Concord Turnpike does not offer parking.
Does 223 Concord Turnpike have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 Concord Turnpike offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Concord Turnpike have a pool?
Yes, 223 Concord Turnpike has a pool.
Does 223 Concord Turnpike have accessible units?
No, 223 Concord Turnpike does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Concord Turnpike have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 Concord Turnpike has units with dishwashers.
