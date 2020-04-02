Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 22 Shepard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
22 Shepard
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
22 Shepard
22 Shepard Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Neighborhood Nine
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Location
22 Shepard Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
FREE NOVEMBER RENT !! Don
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22 Shepard have any available units?
22 Shepard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cambridge, MA
.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cambridge Rent Report
.
Is 22 Shepard currently offering any rent specials?
22 Shepard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Shepard pet-friendly?
No, 22 Shepard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cambridge
.
Does 22 Shepard offer parking?
No, 22 Shepard does not offer parking.
Does 22 Shepard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Shepard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Shepard have a pool?
No, 22 Shepard does not have a pool.
Does 22 Shepard have accessible units?
No, 22 Shepard does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Shepard have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Shepard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Shepard have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Shepard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
AVA North Point
2 Leighton St
Cambridge, MA 02141
Watermark Kendall West
350 3rd St
Cambridge, MA 02142
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
Avalon North Point
100 Cambridgeside Pl
Cambridge, MA 02142
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike
Cambridge, MA 02140
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138
Avalon North Point Lofts
10 Glassworks Ave
Cambridge, MA 02141
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
Similar Pages
Cambridge 1 Bedrooms
Cambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with Parking
Cambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Weymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NH
Newton, MA
Revere, MA
Marlborough, MA
Haverhill, MA
Arlington, MA
Brockton, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Cambridge
East Cambridge
Cambridgeport
Neighborhood Nine
Mid Cambridge
Riverside
West Cambridge
Aggasiz Harvard University
Apartments Near Colleges
Hult International Business School
Harvard University
Lesley University
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College