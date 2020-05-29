All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 92 Bragdon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
92 Bragdon
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

92 Bragdon

92 Bragdon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

92 Bragdon Street, Boston, MA 02119
Egleston Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 44  Columbus Ave @ Dimock St (0.08 mi)Bus: 42  Washington St @ Bragdon St (0.20 mi)Subway: Orange Line  Stony Brook (0.26 mi)Bus: 41  Centre St @ Bickford St (0.29 mi)Bus: 22  Columbus Ave @ Heath St (0.42 mi)Bus: 14  34 Heath St opp Bromley St (0.43 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 Bragdon have any available units?
92 Bragdon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 92 Bragdon currently offering any rent specials?
92 Bragdon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 Bragdon pet-friendly?
No, 92 Bragdon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 92 Bragdon offer parking?
No, 92 Bragdon does not offer parking.
Does 92 Bragdon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92 Bragdon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 Bragdon have a pool?
No, 92 Bragdon does not have a pool.
Does 92 Bragdon have accessible units?
No, 92 Bragdon does not have accessible units.
Does 92 Bragdon have units with dishwashers?
No, 92 Bragdon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 92 Bragdon have units with air conditioning?
No, 92 Bragdon does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St
Boston, MA 02126
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02116
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
Bower
771-775 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02215
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College