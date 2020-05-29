92 Bragdon Street, Boston, MA 02119 Egleston Square
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 44 Columbus Ave @ Dimock St (0.08 mi)Bus: 42 Washington St @ Bragdon St (0.20 mi)Subway: Orange Line Stony Brook (0.26 mi)Bus: 41 Centre St @ Bickford St (0.29 mi)Bus: 22 Columbus Ave @ Heath St (0.42 mi)Bus: 14 34 Heath St opp Bromley St (0.43 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 92 Bragdon have any available units?
92 Bragdon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 92 Bragdon currently offering any rent specials?
92 Bragdon isn't currently offering any rent specials.