Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym pool cats allowed elevator garage parking on-site laundry 24hr concierge bike storage business center conference room e-payments guest suite key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community yoga

Modern apartments. Curated amenity spaces. Unrivaled customer service. Rising from the heart of the city is Devonshire; a landmark of vibrant living atop downtown Boston. Enjoy a heated indoor pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, and a 24-hour doorman just minutes from everywhere you need to be. Come home to understated ambiance, touched with granite countertops, porcelain tile floors, and sweeping city views. The possibilities are endless, find everything you need and more with Devonshire.