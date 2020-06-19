All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 8 Gates Street #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
8 Gates Street #1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

8 Gates Street #1

8 Gates Street · (617) 822-1683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8 Gates Street, Boston, MA 02127
Columbus Park - Andrew Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Gates Street #1 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**STUNNING 3 BED 2.5 BATH IN SOUTHIE, AVAIL 9/1, BAR ROOM, WINE COOLER, PATIO** - **AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST**. BREATHTAKING, 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH located close to Broadway! This immense DUPLEX condo features 12 foot ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, Stainless steel & granite kitchen, BAR ROOM w/ wine cooler, central AC, gas fire place, massive outdoor patio, & large bedrooms with double closets! Master bedroom features on suite & walk in closet. Washer & dryer in unit on second floor. Walking distance to bars, restaurants, shops, public transportation, & beach! LL will leave patio furniture, 2 TV's (living room & bar) & bar stools!

(RLNE5732570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Gates Street #1 have any available units?
8 Gates Street #1 has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Gates Street #1 have?
Some of 8 Gates Street #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Gates Street #1 currently offering any rent specials?
8 Gates Street #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Gates Street #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Gates Street #1 is pet friendly.
Does 8 Gates Street #1 offer parking?
No, 8 Gates Street #1 does not offer parking.
Does 8 Gates Street #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Gates Street #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Gates Street #1 have a pool?
No, 8 Gates Street #1 does not have a pool.
Does 8 Gates Street #1 have accessible units?
No, 8 Gates Street #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Gates Street #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Gates Street #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8 Gates Street #1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Boylston St
40 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02111
The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St
Boston, MA 02126
9 Gardner Terrace
9 Gardner Terrace
Boston, MA 02134
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St
Boston, MA 02118
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity