8 Gates Street #1

Amenities
**STUNNING 3 BED 2.5 BATH IN SOUTHIE, AVAIL 9/1, BAR ROOM, WINE COOLER, PATIO** - **AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST**. BREATHTAKING, 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH located close to Broadway! This immense DUPLEX condo features 12 foot ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, Stainless steel & granite kitchen, BAR ROOM w/ wine cooler, central AC, gas fire place, massive outdoor patio, & large bedrooms with double closets! Master bedroom features on suite & walk in closet. Washer & dryer in unit on second floor. Walking distance to bars, restaurants, shops, public transportation, & beach! LL will leave patio furniture, 2 TV's (living room & bar) & bar stools!
(RLNE5732570)