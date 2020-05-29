All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

73 Walnut Park

73 Walnut Park · No Longer Available
Location

73 Walnut Park, Boston, MA 02119
Washington Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
FREE NOVEMBER RENT !! Renovated in 2015. Beautiful 5 bed 1 bath unit on the third floor in a multi-family house located in Roxbury. Unit features a living room and modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Central A/C/ In-unit laundry. Private rear porch 1 off-street parking included in the rent. Easy access to the orange line train station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Walnut Park have any available units?
73 Walnut Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 73 Walnut Park have?
Some of 73 Walnut Park's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Walnut Park currently offering any rent specials?
73 Walnut Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Walnut Park pet-friendly?
No, 73 Walnut Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 73 Walnut Park offer parking?
Yes, 73 Walnut Park does offer parking.
Does 73 Walnut Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Walnut Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Walnut Park have a pool?
No, 73 Walnut Park does not have a pool.
Does 73 Walnut Park have accessible units?
No, 73 Walnut Park does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Walnut Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 Walnut Park does not have units with dishwashers.
