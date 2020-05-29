FREE NOVEMBER RENT !! Renovated in 2015. Beautiful 5 bed 1 bath unit on the third floor in a multi-family house located in Roxbury. Unit features a living room and modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Central A/C/ In-unit laundry. Private rear porch 1 off-street parking included in the rent. Easy access to the orange line train station.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 73 Walnut Park have any available units?
73 Walnut Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 73 Walnut Park have?
Some of 73 Walnut Park's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Walnut Park currently offering any rent specials?
73 Walnut Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.