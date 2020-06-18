All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

715 Shawmut

715 Shawmut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

715 Shawmut Avenue, Boston, MA 02119
Lower Roxbury

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautiful 3 bedroom unit on the second floor in a multi-family house located in Roxbury/South End line. Unit features a living room new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Coin-op laundry in the basement. On-street parking with a residential permit. 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Shawmut have any available units?
715 Shawmut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Shawmut have?
Some of 715 Shawmut's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Shawmut currently offering any rent specials?
715 Shawmut isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Shawmut pet-friendly?
No, 715 Shawmut is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 715 Shawmut offer parking?
No, 715 Shawmut does not offer parking.
Does 715 Shawmut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Shawmut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Shawmut have a pool?
No, 715 Shawmut does not have a pool.
Does 715 Shawmut have accessible units?
No, 715 Shawmut does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Shawmut have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Shawmut does not have units with dishwashers.
