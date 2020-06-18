715 Shawmut

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom unit on the second floor in a multi-family house located in Roxbury/South End line. Unit features a living room new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Coin-op laundry in the basement. On-street parking with a residential permit.