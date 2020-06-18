715 Shawmut Avenue, Boston, MA 02119 Lower Roxbury
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautiful 3 bedroom unit on the second floor in a multi-family house located in Roxbury/South End line. Unit features a living room new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Coin-op laundry in the basement. On-street parking with a residential permit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 715 Shawmut have any available units?
715 Shawmut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Shawmut have?
Some of 715 Shawmut's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Shawmut currently offering any rent specials?
715 Shawmut isn't currently offering any rent specials.