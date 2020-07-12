/
/
/
lower roxbury
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:04 PM
402 Apartments for rent in Lower Roxbury, Boston, MA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 03:21am
$
6 Units Available
150 Camden
150 Camden Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,825
831 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1054 sqft
Luxury new construction, located in the heart of Boston's historic South End- Camden Street Apartments, 150 offers modern living and premium access to all that Boston has to offer; close transit access, countless restaurants and shops, with a
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
3 Units Available
461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,900
187 sqft
Located in Boston's South End neighborhood, these attractive units offer exposed brick, modern stainless steel appliances, wood floors, new paint, lots of natural light, and a central location.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
15 Units Available
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,375
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,600
1553 sqft
This community in historic South End offers heated parking, a fitness center and on-site concierge service. Homes include large picture and bay windows, walk-in closets and updated appliances.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
32 Cunard St 3
32 Cunard Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
800 sqft
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 3BR next to Northeastern University @ 32 Cunard St - Property Id: 262608 3 BR apartment across the street from Northeastern University.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
88 Hammond Street 7
88 Hammond St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
922 sqft
Unit 7 Available 09/01/20 2 Bd in South End for 9/1, Student Friendly, - Property Id: 205219 Spacious and sunny 2 bedroom unit in South End, steps away from T station. Great access to the Northeastern University, Downtown ect.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
34 Cunard Street 2
34 Cunard Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
800 sqft
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 34 Cunard - Property Id: 273293 Huge 3br apartment across the street from Northeastern University.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
705 Massachusetts Ave.
705 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
966 sqft
South End Brownstone building is just steps to Boston Medical Center. This tasteful corner unit gets great natural light and features grand high ceilings, oversized windows & 3 spacious bedrooms.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
616 Columbus Ave.
616 Columbus Avenue, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
-exposed brick -tile kitchen and bathroom -his and her sinks -dishwasher -walking distance to Symphony T stop on E line and Mass Ave T stop on Orange Line -walking distance to Whole Foods, shops and restaurants of Mass Ave and Prudential
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
34 Cunard St 1C
34 Cunard St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
550 sqft
34 Cunard Street Studio - Property Id: 240367 Very large studio/one bed apartment literally across the street from Northeastern University. This building is just minutes from the MBTA Orange line. Great location.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
612 Columbus Ave.
612 Columbus Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Very large and tastefully renovated 1 bedroom with a clean & modern look.
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
115 Northampton St.
115 Northampton Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
675 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
415 Massachusetts Ave Apt 5
415 Massachusetts Ave, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
900 sqft
5 Available 09/01/20 NO BROKER FEE!!!! Pet friendly large penthouse with hardwood floors in living room, carpet in bedrooms, entire top floor, great light, new bay window and large private deck with panoramic city views. Common laundry in building.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Williams St
10 Williams Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Available 09/01/20 Avail 9/1 - AMAZING SPOT For all those space seekers out there - behold this MASSIVE, top floor penthouse in Dudley Square, just over the line from the South End.
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
134 Northampton St.
134 Northampton Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
950 sqft
Hardwood Floors Terms: One year lease
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
1029 Tremont St
1029 Tremont Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
401 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit has all the bells and whistles. One bedroom is HUGE and can fit a king size bed, 2nd bedroom is a good size and can fit a queen size bed. Plenty of closet space. New eat in kitchen with Dishwasher.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
70-72 Northampton Street
70-72 Northampton Street, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom+ Office, Sunny corner LOFT on elevated first floor with handful of steps to private double doors to the street. Perfect space for bikes, gear and strollers.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
257 Northampton Street
257 Northampton Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1100 sqft
Fabulous South End loft at The Modern for Sep 1 move in! Over 1000 sq ft in this new building just constructed in 2011 gives you two bedrooms, one and one half baths, super modern living space with gorgeous hardwood floors, high end chef's kitchen
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
235 Northampton Street
235 Northampton Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
544 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available June 1st - Sunny and bright 2nd floor 1 bed, 1 bath unit in the desirable South End. Generous sized rooms, hardwood floors and storage throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
557 Mass. Ave
557 Massachusetts Ave, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
1275 sqft
Near MIT, Harvard, & Northeastern Universities. Beautiful period detail interior with 14 ft ceilings. Located on the orange & green lines, also across the street from the #1 bus.
1 of 5
Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
92 Hammond St 1
92 Hammond St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Unit 1 Available 09/01/19 Conveniently located 2 bed behind Northeastern - Property Id: 106453 -2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom in the South End - Fully applianced kitchen including dishwasher - Perfect for Northeastern students! Located right behind
1 of 5
Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
90 Hammond St 1
90 Hammond St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Unit 1 Available 09/01/19 Convenient 2 bed just behind Northeastern - Property Id: 106448 -2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom in the South End - Fully applianced kitchen including dishwasher - Perfect for Northeastern students! Located right behind campus! -
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
206 Northampton St.
206 Northampton Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
701 Massachusetts Ave.
701 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
483 sqft
Charming and spacious true one bedroom South End home is brimming with character. Just one flight up from the parlor level building entry, this good sized one bedroom features 10' ceilings, an original marble mantle, and hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Lower Roxbury
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
41 Units Available
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,899
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,061
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
1356 sqft
A luxury community in trendy Back Bay. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge, intimate courtyard gardens and elegant lobby amenities. Apartments feature satin wood flooring, wood-burning fireplaces and a high-end kitchen.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAChelsea, MAEverett, MAMilton, MAWatertown Town, MADedham, MABelmont, MA