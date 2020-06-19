All apartments in Boston
61-63 Surrey St.
61-63 Surrey St.

61-63 Surrey Street · (617) 477-0601
Location

61-63 Surrey Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Ideal location 4 bed, with top of the notch renovations! Walking distance to Brighton Center providing for easy access to shops, restaurants and public transit. Large living room, dining room, recessed lighting throughout, granite kitchen, stainless appliances, ample counter space and modern cabinets. To top things off there's laundry in unit and quaint yard space. Edge Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. Terms are subject to change without notice. One month brokerage fee applies.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61-63 Surrey St. have any available units?
61-63 Surrey St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 61-63 Surrey St. have?
Some of 61-63 Surrey St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61-63 Surrey St. currently offering any rent specials?
61-63 Surrey St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61-63 Surrey St. pet-friendly?
No, 61-63 Surrey St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 61-63 Surrey St. offer parking?
No, 61-63 Surrey St. does not offer parking.
Does 61-63 Surrey St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61-63 Surrey St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61-63 Surrey St. have a pool?
No, 61-63 Surrey St. does not have a pool.
Does 61-63 Surrey St. have accessible units?
No, 61-63 Surrey St. does not have accessible units.
Does 61-63 Surrey St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 61-63 Surrey St. does not have units with dishwashers.
