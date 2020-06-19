61-63 Surrey St.

Amenities

Ideal location 4 bed, with top of the notch renovations! Walking distance to Brighton Center providing for easy access to shops, restaurants and public transit. Large living room, dining room, recessed lighting throughout, granite kitchen, stainless appliances, ample counter space and modern cabinets. To top things off there's laundry in unit and quaint yard space. Edge Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. Terms are subject to change without notice. One month brokerage fee applies.



Terms: One year lease