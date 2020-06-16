All apartments in Boston
60 Dustin St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM

60 Dustin St.

60 Dustin Street · No Longer Available
Location

60 Dustin Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 3 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Brighton. The apartment features and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Dustin St. have any available units?
60 Dustin St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 60 Dustin St. currently offering any rent specials?
60 Dustin St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Dustin St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 Dustin St. is pet friendly.
Does 60 Dustin St. offer parking?
No, 60 Dustin St. does not offer parking.
Does 60 Dustin St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Dustin St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Dustin St. have a pool?
No, 60 Dustin St. does not have a pool.
Does 60 Dustin St. have accessible units?
No, 60 Dustin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Dustin St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Dustin St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Dustin St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Dustin St. does not have units with air conditioning.
