Home
/
Boston, MA
/
60 Dustin St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
60 Dustin St.
60 Dustin Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Oak Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
60 Dustin Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square
Amenities
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 3 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Brighton. The apartment features and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 60 Dustin St. have any available units?
60 Dustin St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 60 Dustin St. currently offering any rent specials?
60 Dustin St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Dustin St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 Dustin St. is pet friendly.
Does 60 Dustin St. offer parking?
No, 60 Dustin St. does not offer parking.
Does 60 Dustin St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Dustin St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Dustin St. have a pool?
No, 60 Dustin St. does not have a pool.
Does 60 Dustin St. have accessible units?
No, 60 Dustin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Dustin St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Dustin St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Dustin St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Dustin St. does not have units with air conditioning.
