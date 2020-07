Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance

Located on a tranquil side-street just one block from the corner of Commonwealth Avenue and Brighton Avenue, the Gardner Street apartments offer convenient city access while maintaining a quiet and supremely livable atmosphere. Boston University, the MBTA Green Line (B), Star Supermarket and countless dining and entertainment options are all just blocks away. These stately brick buildings offer a variety of one- and two-bedroom residences featuring large rooms, air conditioning, dishwashers, and garbage disposals. Most units also offer gleaming hardwood floors and eat-in kitchens. Additional amenities include on-site laundry, available on-site parking, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.