All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 55 Saint Germain St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
55 Saint Germain St.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

55 Saint Germain St.

55 Saint Germain Street · (617) 279-0559
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

55 Saint Germain Street, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming Back Bay location. Exposed Brick, Fireplace. Air Conditioning In Unit. Fully Equipped Kitchen with Upgraded Appliances & Dishwasher. Round Front Brownstone building with Private Deck! Oversized Bedroom with Expansive Closet Space. Steps to Prudential Center, Copley Square & Newbury Street. Card Operated Laundry on site. Quiet One-Way Street. Professionally Managed Building with On-Site 24 Property Management & Maintenance. Close to Multiple MBTA Stations (Green & Orange Lines). Easy Access to Mass Pike, Storrow Drive, Commuter Rails & Amtrak.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Saint Germain St. have any available units?
55 Saint Germain St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 Saint Germain St. have?
Some of 55 Saint Germain St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Saint Germain St. currently offering any rent specials?
55 Saint Germain St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Saint Germain St. pet-friendly?
No, 55 Saint Germain St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 55 Saint Germain St. offer parking?
No, 55 Saint Germain St. does not offer parking.
Does 55 Saint Germain St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Saint Germain St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Saint Germain St. have a pool?
No, 55 Saint Germain St. does not have a pool.
Does 55 Saint Germain St. have accessible units?
No, 55 Saint Germain St. does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Saint Germain St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Saint Germain St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 55 Saint Germain St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
150 Camden
150 Camden Street
Boston, MA 02118
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
Velo
3686 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02130
Bower
771-775 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02215
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity