Boston
Home
Boston, MA
528 East Broadway
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
528 East Broadway
528 East Broadway
No Longer Available
Location
528 East Broadway, Boston, MA 02127
Telegraph Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 16 Preble St @ Vinton St (0.66 mi)Bus: 11 E 8th St @ G St (0.30 mi)Bus: 10 E Broadway @ G St (0.05 mi)Bus: 9 W Broadway @ Dorchester St (0.13 mi)Bus: 7 L St @ Broadway (0.40 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 528 East Broadway have any available units?
528 East Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 528 East Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
528 East Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 East Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 528 East Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 528 East Broadway offer parking?
No, 528 East Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 528 East Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 East Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 East Broadway have a pool?
No, 528 East Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 528 East Broadway have accessible units?
No, 528 East Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 528 East Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 East Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 528 East Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 528 East Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
