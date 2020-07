Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table garage bbq/grill bike storage dog grooming area fire pit

We are open for virtual tours and in-person tour by appointment with prospective residents. Call us today for more information! The Eddy is located along the waterfront in East Boston, boasting unrivaled views of the Boston skyline and within walking distance to an eclectic mix of restaurants, shops and entertainment. The Eddy is transit-oriented and serves as a bridge between Boston's most vibrant neighborhoods. The leasing team is eager for you to come see our property.