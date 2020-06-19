45 Colborne Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

Very affordable Brighton 1 Bedroom with Parking Available June 1st or July 1st Due to COVID, there are no in-person showings. Virtual showings and remote rentals only. Applicants must have good credit, no exceptions Parking Available for rent Nice one bedroom apartment on the second floor of a professionally managed condo building in Brighton. It has gleaming hardwood floors throughout, a large galley kitchen with room for a table, equipped with dishwasher/disposal and electric stove, a large living room with built-in wall air conditioner, an updated bath, an incredibly spacious bedroom and plenty of closet space! Heat and hot water are included and laundry is on-site. Bonus: Parking is included and there is a swimming pool. Cats are ok, dogs are negotiable and breed and weight restricted. Unfortunately no students. Professionals only. MBTA Options - B Green Line @ Sutherland Rd - D Green Line @ Fenway - Bus #65 - Bus #86 - Bus #501 Disclaimer: The rental market moves fast; this unit may no longer be available at the time of showing. Images of apartment are from a previous occupant. Apartment may be shown vacant or occupied. ID#BG33763898



Terms: One year lease