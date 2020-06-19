All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

45 Colborne Rd.

45 Colborne Road · (617) 942-1472
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 Colborne Road, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Very affordable Brighton 1 Bedroom with Parking Available June 1st or July 1st Due to COVID, there are no in-person showings. Virtual showings and remote rentals only. Applicants must have good credit, no exceptions Parking Available for rent Nice one bedroom apartment on the second floor of a professionally managed condo building in Brighton. It has gleaming hardwood floors throughout, a large galley kitchen with room for a table, equipped with dishwasher/disposal and electric stove, a large living room with built-in wall air conditioner, an updated bath, an incredibly spacious bedroom and plenty of closet space! Heat and hot water are included and laundry is on-site. Bonus: Parking is included and there is a swimming pool. Cats are ok, dogs are negotiable and breed and weight restricted. Unfortunately no students. Professionals only. MBTA Options - B Green Line @ Sutherland Rd - D Green Line @ Fenway - Bus #65 - Bus #86 - Bus #501 Disclaimer: The rental market moves fast; this unit may no longer be available at the time of showing. Images of apartment are from a previous occupant. Apartment may be shown vacant or occupied. ID#BG33763898

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Colborne Rd. have any available units?
45 Colborne Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Colborne Rd. have?
Some of 45 Colborne Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Colborne Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
45 Colborne Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Colborne Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 Colborne Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 45 Colborne Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 45 Colborne Rd. does offer parking.
Does 45 Colborne Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Colborne Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Colborne Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 45 Colborne Rd. has a pool.
Does 45 Colborne Rd. have accessible units?
No, 45 Colborne Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Colborne Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Colborne Rd. has units with dishwashers.
