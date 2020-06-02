Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 41 Melrose.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
41 Melrose
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
41 Melrose
41 Melrose Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
41 Melrose Street, Boston, MA 02116
Bay Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 41 Melrose have any available units?
41 Melrose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 41 Melrose currently offering any rent specials?
41 Melrose isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Melrose pet-friendly?
No, 41 Melrose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 41 Melrose offer parking?
No, 41 Melrose does not offer parking.
Does 41 Melrose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Melrose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Melrose have a pool?
No, 41 Melrose does not have a pool.
Does 41 Melrose have accessible units?
No, 41 Melrose does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Melrose have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Melrose does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Melrose have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Melrose does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02116
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02215
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St
Boston, MA 02116
Similar Pages
Boston 1 Bedrooms
Boston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with Parking
Boston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Allston
South End
Fenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West Broadway
Back Bay
Downtown Boston
Columbia Point
Lower Roxbury
Apartments Near Colleges
Berklee College of Music
Boston University
Bunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College