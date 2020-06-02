All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

41 Melrose

41 Melrose Street · No Longer Available
Location

41 Melrose Street, Boston, MA 02116
Bay Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Melrose have any available units?
41 Melrose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 41 Melrose currently offering any rent specials?
41 Melrose isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Melrose pet-friendly?
No, 41 Melrose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 41 Melrose offer parking?
No, 41 Melrose does not offer parking.
Does 41 Melrose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Melrose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Melrose have a pool?
No, 41 Melrose does not have a pool.
Does 41 Melrose have accessible units?
No, 41 Melrose does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Melrose have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Melrose does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Melrose have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Melrose does not have units with air conditioning.
