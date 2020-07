Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge fire pit 24hr gym parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car charging coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area e-payments green community internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving playground shuffle board smoke-free community

Our Boston East apartments are a world away with the city in full view. At Boston East, Boston Harbor is an extension of our spacious front yard. Let the water soothe you as you relax by the fire pit. Take calming breaths as you paddleboard or kayak in rhythm with the current. There is plenty of room for your active lifestyle. Enjoy the outdoors and take advantage of the open space. Our apartment complex in Boston is all about mindful living with unparalleled proximity to the city. A stressful commute isn’t good for you and our location couldn’t be better. We are minutes from Logan airport. If you had to, you could walk there. We are 800 steps from the Blue Line Maverick T stop. And the water taxi is just three blocks away. Once you’ve taken a water taxi to work, it’s hard to go back. Going for a drive? We have indoor parking, on-site Zipcar and bike storage.