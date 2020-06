Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Fantastic 3 bedroom apartment in GREAT Allston location! NO BROKER FEE. Available June 1st! Professional management company with card-operated laundry on site! Three large bedrooms, and tons of natural light! Call or text Dan @ 860-424-2782 or email me at dan@eastcoastrealty.com for more information or a showing! Thanks!



Terms: One year lease