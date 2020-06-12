39 Rosemont St

Amenities

Awesome Penthouse condo available for rent in the Pope's Hill / Neponset neighborhood of Dorchester available Now & no pets. This unit has everything you will need, large eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in unit washer & dryer, separate dining room with built in cabinet, two ductless cooling systems, Front deck with view of the city as well as a rear deck. Additional storage in the basement. Short walk to MBTA 201 & 210 bus. No Students or under grads. Virtual tour is also available. Disclosure listing agent is a Realtor and is also Owner of unit.