Boston, MA
39 Rosemont St
39 Rosemont St

39 Rosemont Street · (617) 566-0300
Location

39 Rosemont Street, Boston, MA 02122
Neponset - Port Norfolk

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 938 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Awesome Penthouse condo available for rent in the Pope's Hill / Neponset neighborhood of Dorchester available Now & no pets. This unit has everything you will need, large eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in unit washer & dryer, separate dining room with built in cabinet, two ductless cooling systems, Front deck with view of the city as well as a rear deck. Additional storage in the basement. Short walk to MBTA 201 & 210 bus. No Students or under grads. Virtual tour is also available. Disclosure listing agent is a Realtor and is also Owner of unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Rosemont St have any available units?
39 Rosemont St has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 Rosemont St have?
Some of 39 Rosemont St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Rosemont St currently offering any rent specials?
39 Rosemont St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Rosemont St pet-friendly?
No, 39 Rosemont St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 39 Rosemont St offer parking?
No, 39 Rosemont St does not offer parking.
Does 39 Rosemont St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Rosemont St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Rosemont St have a pool?
No, 39 Rosemont St does not have a pool.
Does 39 Rosemont St have accessible units?
No, 39 Rosemont St does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Rosemont St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Rosemont St has units with dishwashers.
