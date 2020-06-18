All apartments in Boston
347 Harrison
347 Harrison

347 Harrison Ave · No Longer Available
Location

347 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 11  E Berkeley St @ Washington St (0.12 mi)Bus: 47  Albany St @ Randolph St (0.34 mi)Bus: 10  Harrison Ave. opp Plympton St (0.44 mi)Bus: SL4  Washington St @ Herald St (0.05 mi)Bus: 8  Washington St @ Mystic St (0.49 mi)Bus: 15  Washington St @ Perry St (0.22 mi)Subway: Red Line  Broadway (0.40 mi)Bus: 43  Tremont St @ Marginal St (0.28 mi)Bus: 9  Herald St @ Harrison Ave (0.09 mi)Subway: Orange Line  Tufts Medical Center (0.32 mi)Bus: 501  Surface Artery @ Kneeland St (0.43 mi)Bus: 504  Kneeland St @ Washington St (0.40 mi)Bus: 55  Stuart St @ Charles St S (0.43 mi)Rail: Fairmount Line  South Station (0.66 mi)Tram: D  Arlington (0.58 mi)Bus: SL3  South Station (0.67 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 Harrison have any available units?
347 Harrison doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 347 Harrison currently offering any rent specials?
347 Harrison isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 Harrison pet-friendly?
No, 347 Harrison is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 347 Harrison offer parking?
No, 347 Harrison does not offer parking.
Does 347 Harrison have units with washers and dryers?
No, 347 Harrison does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 Harrison have a pool?
No, 347 Harrison does not have a pool.
Does 347 Harrison have accessible units?
No, 347 Harrison does not have accessible units.
Does 347 Harrison have units with dishwashers?
No, 347 Harrison does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 347 Harrison have units with air conditioning?
No, 347 Harrison does not have units with air conditioning.
