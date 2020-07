Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave refrigerator oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bike storage cats allowed cc payments e-payments online portal

Located just outside of Cleveland Circle in Brighton, these 16-unit buildings offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments.

Hardwood floors, vibrant windows and on-site laundry facilities. Sitting directly on B Line and close distance to the C & D Lines, #86 bus and Route 9 will make any commute easy.

Area features include Boston College, Chestnut Hill Reservoir, Brighton Center and St. Elizabeths Medical Center.



The property is managed by Akelius Real Estate Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on Rent Cafe.