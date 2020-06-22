All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 3419 Washington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
3419 Washington
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

3419 Washington

3419 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Jamaica Central - South Sumner
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3419 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Central - South Sumner

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 16  500 Arborway (0.49 mi)Bus: 42  Washington St @ Rockvale Circle (0.03 mi)Bus: 39  South St @ Child St (0.47 mi)Bus: 41  Centre St @ Burroughs St (0.49 mi)Subway: Orange Line  Green Street (0.18 mi)Bus: 44  Columbus Ave @ Weld Ave (0.64 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3419 Washington have any available units?
3419 Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 3419 Washington currently offering any rent specials?
3419 Washington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 Washington pet-friendly?
No, 3419 Washington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 3419 Washington offer parking?
No, 3419 Washington does not offer parking.
Does 3419 Washington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3419 Washington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 Washington have a pool?
No, 3419 Washington does not have a pool.
Does 3419 Washington have accessible units?
No, 3419 Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 Washington have units with dishwashers?
No, 3419 Washington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3419 Washington have units with air conditioning?
No, 3419 Washington does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Move Cross Country
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street
Boston, MA 02135
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St
Boston, MA 02132

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College