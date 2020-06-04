All apartments in Boston
341 Harrison
341 Harrison

341 Harrison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

341 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 11  E Berkeley St @ Washington St (0.12 mi)Bus: 47  Albany St @ Randolph St (0.34 mi)Bus: 10  Harrison Ave. opp Plympton St (0.44 mi)Bus: SL4  Washington St @ Herald St (0.05 mi)Bus: 8  Washington St @ Mystic St (0.49 mi)Bus: 15  Washington St @ Perry St (0.22 mi)Subway: Red Line  Broadway (0.40 mi)Bus: 43  Tremont St @ Marginal St (0.28 mi)Bus: 9  Herald St @ Harrison Ave (0.09 mi)Subway: Orange Line  Tufts Medical Center (0.32 mi)Bus: 501  Surface Artery @ Kneeland St (0.43 mi)Bus: 504  Kneeland St @ Washington St (0.40 mi)Bus: 55  Stuart St @ Charles St S (0.43 mi)Rail: Fairmount Line  South Station (0.66 mi)Tram: D  Arlington (0.58 mi)Bus: SL3  South Station (0.67 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 Harrison have any available units?
341 Harrison doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 341 Harrison currently offering any rent specials?
341 Harrison isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 Harrison pet-friendly?
No, 341 Harrison is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 341 Harrison offer parking?
No, 341 Harrison does not offer parking.
Does 341 Harrison have units with washers and dryers?
No, 341 Harrison does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 Harrison have a pool?
No, 341 Harrison does not have a pool.
Does 341 Harrison have accessible units?
No, 341 Harrison does not have accessible units.
Does 341 Harrison have units with dishwashers?
No, 341 Harrison does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 341 Harrison have units with air conditioning?
No, 341 Harrison does not have units with air conditioning.
