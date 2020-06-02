All apartments in Boston
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

32 Bennett St.

32 Bennett Street · (302) 381-8752
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32 Bennett Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,600

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 9999 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Check out this unique and spacious 5 bedroom 3 bathroom house located in the Brighton Center neighborhood of Brighton, MA. This unit is spread upon three floors and features three large bedrooms, one small bedroom, and one massive top floor loft style bedroom that features exposed brick and beams, hardwoods, and a private master bath. The apartment has a porch, very low deposits due to sign, and in basement laundry that is free for tenants to use. Location is excellent - you are just a walk from shops, restaurants, and banks, if you commute to work via car, street parking is plentiful and ample in the area. For MBTA commuters the following spots in proximity to the unit are listed here: Bus: 64, Faneuil St @ S Hobart St (0.29 mi) Bus: 57, Washington St @ Market St (0.16 mi) Bus: 86, Market St @ Arlington St (0.07 mi) Bus: 501, 7 Winship St (0.23 mi) Bus: 65, Washington St @ Shepard St (0.29 mi) Call today to set up a showing or get a video tour!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Bennett St. have any available units?
32 Bennett St. has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 32 Bennett St. currently offering any rent specials?
32 Bennett St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Bennett St. pet-friendly?
No, 32 Bennett St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 32 Bennett St. offer parking?
No, 32 Bennett St. does not offer parking.
Does 32 Bennett St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Bennett St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Bennett St. have a pool?
No, 32 Bennett St. does not have a pool.
Does 32 Bennett St. have accessible units?
No, 32 Bennett St. does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Bennett St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Bennett St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Bennett St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Bennett St. does not have units with air conditioning.
