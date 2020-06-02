32 Bennett St.

Amenities

Check out this unique and spacious 5 bedroom 3 bathroom house located in the Brighton Center neighborhood of Brighton, MA. This unit is spread upon three floors and features three large bedrooms, one small bedroom, and one massive top floor loft style bedroom that features exposed brick and beams, hardwoods, and a private master bath. The apartment has a porch, very low deposits due to sign, and in basement laundry that is free for tenants to use. Location is excellent - you are just a walk from shops, restaurants, and banks, if you commute to work via car, street parking is plentiful and ample in the area. For MBTA commuters the following spots in proximity to the unit are listed here: Bus: 64, Faneuil St @ S Hobart St (0.29 mi) Bus: 57, Washington St @ Market St (0.16 mi) Bus: 86, Market St @ Arlington St (0.07 mi) Bus: 501, 7 Winship St (0.23 mi) Bus: 65, Washington St @ Shepard St (0.29 mi) Call today to set up a showing or get a video tour!



Terms: One year lease