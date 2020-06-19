Amenities

Huge bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and renovated kitchen *NO FEE*Sept 1* Rent directly through management and pay NO BROKER FEES!! Please call, text or email to schedule a showing. Email preferred IF YOU ARE REPLYING THROUGH CL, PLEASE INCLUDE YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS IN REPLY Eric Sorenson Leasing Agent Micozzi Management 159 Cambridge St Allston MA 02134 Micozzi Management owns and professionally manages all of our buildings. If this isnt exactly what you are looking for, click the link below to check out our other apartment options. All our listings are here https://site.yougotlistings.com/100156 As an equal opportunity housing provider, Micozzi Management provides housing opportunities regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, physical or mental disability, familial status or any other classification protected by applicable federal, state or local law. 1-6 Ashford Ct is a professionally owned and managed building. Renters here enjoy free hot water and pay a reasonable gas heating bill. The location is fabulous! Just a 3 minute walk to the T at Packards Corner, as well as the 57 and 66 bus line stops. Shaws supermarket is within a stone's throw. Endless restaurant options within a couple minutes walk. Located as close to BU WEST campus as possible. Live on the Brookline line but pay Allston price!



Terms: One year lease