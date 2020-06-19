All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 3 Ashford.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
3 Ashford
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

3 Ashford

3 Ashford Ct · (781) 632-8902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Allston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3 Ashford Ct, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
Huge bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and renovated kitchen *NO FEE*Sept 1* Rent directly through management and pay NO BROKER FEES!! Please call, text or email to schedule a showing. Email preferred IF YOU ARE REPLYING THROUGH CL, PLEASE INCLUDE YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS IN REPLY Eric Sorenson Leasing Agent Micozzi Management 159 Cambridge St Allston MA 02134 Micozzi Management owns and professionally manages all of our buildings. If this isnt exactly what you are looking for, click the link below to check out our other apartment options. All our listings are here https://site.yougotlistings.com/100156 As an equal opportunity housing provider, Micozzi Management provides housing opportunities regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, physical or mental disability, familial status or any other classification protected by applicable federal, state or local law. 1-6 Ashford Ct is a professionally owned and managed building. Renters here enjoy free hot water and pay a reasonable gas heating bill. The location is fabulous! Just a 3 minute walk to the T at Packards Corner, as well as the 57 and 66 bus line stops. Shaws supermarket is within a stone's throw. Endless restaurant options within a couple minutes walk. Located as close to BU WEST campus as possible. Live on the Brookline line but pay Allston price!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Ashford have any available units?
3 Ashford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 3 Ashford currently offering any rent specials?
3 Ashford isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Ashford pet-friendly?
No, 3 Ashford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 3 Ashford offer parking?
No, 3 Ashford does not offer parking.
Does 3 Ashford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Ashford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Ashford have a pool?
No, 3 Ashford does not have a pool.
Does 3 Ashford have accessible units?
Yes, 3 Ashford has accessible units.
Does 3 Ashford have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Ashford does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Ashford have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Ashford does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3 Ashford?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

26 Allston Street Apartments
26 Allston Street
Boston, MA 02134
The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St.
Boston, MA 02114
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
The Smith
89 E Dedham St
Boston, MA 02118
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl
Boston, MA 02114
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity