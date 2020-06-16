All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 264 Market St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
264 Market St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

264 Market St.

264 Market Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Oak Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

264 Market Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This Brighton 1 bedroom apartment features fully applianced kitchen. Tenant pays electric, landlord pays for cold water and trash - laundry is located right off the unit. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants in Brighton Center. Easy commute to downtown boston, and Saint Elizabeths Medical Center! Bus: 57, Cambridge St @ Sparhawk St (0.29 mi) Bus: 64, N Beacon @ Market St (0.18 mi) Bus: 86, Market St @ Gardena St (0.04 mi) Bus: 501, 7 Winship St (0.33 mi) Bus: 65, Washington St @ Shepard St (0.37 mi)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 Market St. have any available units?
264 Market St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 264 Market St. have?
Some of 264 Market St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 Market St. currently offering any rent specials?
264 Market St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 Market St. pet-friendly?
No, 264 Market St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 264 Market St. offer parking?
No, 264 Market St. does not offer parking.
Does 264 Market St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 264 Market St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 Market St. have a pool?
No, 264 Market St. does not have a pool.
Does 264 Market St. have accessible units?
No, 264 Market St. does not have accessible units.
Does 264 Market St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 264 Market St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
8 Winter Street
8 Winter Street
Boston, MA 02108
150 Camden
150 Camden Street
Boston, MA 02118
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St
Boston, MA 02115
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street
Boston, MA 02109
Velo
3686 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02130
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St
Boston, MA 02116

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College